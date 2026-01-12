Temple sites announced in Utah and Mozambique

Images by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the locations of two temples in planning stages, nearly 10,000 miles apart.

Locations for the Spanish Fork Utah Temple and Beira Mozambique Temple were first published in a Jan. 12 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Accompanying site maps were also included.

Exterior renderings for these two houses of the Lord will be released at a later time.

Read more below about the temples and the history of the Church in these far-apart regions of the world.

Spanish Fork Utah Temple

A map of the Spanish Fork Utah Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Plans for Spanish Fork’s temple call for a multistory building of approximately 80,000 square feet. The structure, to be built on an 8.7-acre site, will include an accompanying ancillary building. It’s planned to be constructed at the corner of 100 South and 2550 East in Spanish Fork, Utah.

On April 6, 2025, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Spanish Fork. It was the last temple that he announced before his death in September 2025.

Among Utah’s 32 temples in various stages, 24 are dedicated: Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Jordan River, Layton, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo Rock Canyon, Red Cliffs, Salt Lake, Saratoga Springs, St. George, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Vernal.

Of those dedicated temples, two are undergoing extensive renovations and reconstruction: the Salt Lake Temple, closed Dec. 29, 2019, and the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple, closed Feb. 24, 2024.

Four houses of the Lord are under construction in Utah: the Lindon temple (since April 2022), Smithfield temple (June 2022), Ephraim temple (August 2022) and Heber Valley temple (October 2022).

Of note, the Lindon temple is scheduled to be dedicated May 3, 2026.

That leaves four temples in planning and design stages — in West Jordan (announced 2024), Lehi (2024), Price (2024) and Spanish Fork (2025).

The first wagons of Latter-day Saint pioneers arrived in the Utah Territory on July 24, 1847. Today, nearly 180 years later, around 2.2 million members of the Church of Jesus Christ live in Utah.

Beira Mozambique Temple

A map of the Beira Mozambique Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first house of the Lord announced for Mozambique, the Beira temple is planned as a single-story temple of approximately 10,000 square feet. Its 2.5-acre site will include patron housing and arrival facilities.

Planned for Avenida 24 de Julho in Beira, Mozambique, the temple will be located next to an existing meetinghouse.

President Nelson announced a temple for Beira on April 4, 2021, in general conference. It was one of 20 temple locations he identified at the time, alongside two other Africa cities: Kumasi, Ghana, and Cape Town, South Africa.

In addition to the Beira temple, one other house of the Lord is planned for Mozambique. The Maputo Mozambique Temple was announced in October 2024 and is also currently in its planning and design phase.

The Church received official recognition from the government of Mozambique nearly 30 years ago, in February 1996. The Beira Mozambique District — the country’s first — was created on April 13, 2003, and about 650 members gathered for its creation.

A stake would later be created on Feb. 15, 2015, the Maputo Mozambique Stake. A decade later, the country now has 10 stakes.

Mozambique is home to nearly 32,000 Latter-day Saints among 80 congregations.