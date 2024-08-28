Open-house reservations available for the Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele, Utah

Reservations are available for the open house for the Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele, Utah, via reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The public open house will be Thursday, Sept. 26, to Saturday, Oct. 19, excluding Sundays and excluding Saturday, Oct. 5, for general conference. Reservations, which are recommended, can be placed to tour the temple from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mountain Time.

The free tour includes a brief video overview and walk through the temple. Comfortable shoes and modest dress are recommended. The temple is wheelchair accessible. The video and walking tour will last approximately 45 minutes.

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple nears completion in Tooele, Utah, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The temple is at 2400 N. 400 West, Tooele, Utah. Those attending the open house are asked to use the following preferred routes:

From Salt Lake City: I-80 West to Midvalley Highway/State Route 179 (Exit 94) to Sheep Lane to Highway 112 to 400 West.

Alternate route from Salt Lake City: Tooele Exit 99 onto Highway 36 to 2000 North to 400 West.

From Tooele: 1000 North to 400 West.

From Grantsville: Highway 112 to 400 West.

From Stansbury: Highway 36 to 2000 North.

After a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is built or has undergone an extensive renovation, it is opened for public tours prior to being dedicated or rededicated. After the dedication or rededication, Church members with temple recommends can enter to perform sacred ordinances.

The Deseret Peak temple will be dedicated on Sunday, Nov. 10, with the dedicatory sessions to be broadcast to all units in the temple district. The presiding leader and session times will be announced later.

About the house of the Lord in Tooele

Located on a 17.98-acre site in northwest Tooele, the three-story temple is approximately 70,000 square feet and features a central tower, a cast-stone exterior and copper shingles. An adjacent 20,000-square foot meetinghouse has also been built at the site.

It was announced during the April 2019 general conference by President Russell M. Nelson and initially known as the Tooele Valley Utah Temple. Five months later, on Sept. 25, the first temple location was formally identified in the nearby community of Erda, Utah.

A year after the temple announcement, an exterior rendering was published on April 7, 2020, with interior design renderings following later that month.

Attendees see a rendering during the Deseret Peak Utah Temple groundbreaking in Tooele, Utah, on Saturday, May 15, 2021. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In May 2020, the Tooele County Commission approved a recommendation by Church officials to rezone 167 adjacent acres to a planned community zone, with the plan to include 32 acres of open space, walking trails, parks and more than 400 residences.

Some local residents expressed concerns about the high density of the proposed project and impact on the small, rural community of Erda. In August 2020, the Church withdrew its community development plans.

On Jan. 19, 2021, the First Presidency announced the temple’s new Deseret Peak name and new location — west of the intersection at 2400 North and 400 West in Tooele, about 2.6 miles southwest of the previous location.

Construction began following the temple’s May 15, 2021, groundbreaking, with Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy, presiding at the event and offering a prayer dedicating the site and construction process.

With the namesake mountain as a backdrop, Elder Brook P. Hales, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Deseret Peak Utah Temple groundbreaking in Tooele, Utah, on Saturday, May 15, 2021. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Temples in Utah

The Deseret Peak temple is one of the Church’s 30 total houses of the Lord in Utah and will be the 23rd dedicated house of the Lord in the state, including four this year, so far. Others dedicated (with the year of dedication in parentheses) are the St. George (1877), Logan (1884), Manti (1888), Salt Lake (1893), Ogden (1972), Provo Rock Canyon (1972), Jordan River (1981), Bountiful (1995), Mount Timpanogos (1996), Vernal (1997), Monticello (1998), Draper (2009), Oquirrh Mountain (2009), Brigham City (2012), Payson (2015), Provo City Center (2016), Cedar City (2017), Saratoga Springs (2023), Orem (2024), Red Cliffs (2024), Taylorsville (2024) and Layton (2024) temples.

Two are currently under renovation — the Salt Lake and Provo Rock Canyon temples.

Five other temples are under construction or have had ground broken (groundbreaking months are in parenthesis): the Syracuse (June 2021), Lindon (April 2022), Smithfield (June 2022), Ephraim (August 2022) and Heber Valley (October 2022) temples. Two other temples were announced in April 2024 general conference and are in planning — for Lehi and West Jordan.

The Church has 350 total temples dedicated, under construction or announced and in planning.

Ongoing and upcoming temple open houses

Other ongoing and announced temple open houses include the following. (Ordered by open-house dates.)

The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple public open house started Friday, Aug. 16, and goes through Saturday, Aug. 31, excluding Sundays. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the house of the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The Mendoza Argentina Temple public open house began Thursday, Aug. 22, and goes to Saturday, Sept. 7, excluding Sundays. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the house of the Lord, located within the foothills and high plains of the eastern side of the Andes, on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The Salvador Brazil Temple public open house started Thursday, Aug. 22, and goes to Saturday, Sept. 7, excluding Sundays. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the 11th operating house of the Lord in Brazil on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The Casper Wyoming Temple public open house will be Thursday, Aug. 29, through Saturday, Sept. 14, excluding Sundays. The second house of the Lord in Wyoming will be dedicated by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple public open house will be Thursday, Sept. 12, through Saturday, Sept. 28, excluding Sundays. Elder Dale G. Renlund will dedicate the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple — the second house of the Lord in the Central American nation — on Sunday, Oct. 13.