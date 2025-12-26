Temples in 2025: A look back at a year’s worth of milestone events

With the Christus statue overlooking the temple grounds, attendees gather for the Nairobi Kenya Temple dedication in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Temple milestones during 2025 for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints included the dedication of nine new houses of the Lord, the construction starts of 20 temples and the announcement of 16 new temple locations.

Of note from the past year was the Sept. 27 passing of Church President Russell M. Nelson, who had announced 200 temples during his administration of nearly eight years. He announced 15 new temple locations in the April 2025 general conference and then dedicated the Syracuse Utah Temple on June 8, the Church’s 206th dedicated house of the Lord.

President Dallin H. Oaks, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

And President Dallin H. Oaks, who was set apart as the new President of the Church on Oct. 14, announced in the October 2025 general conference that no new temples would be announced at the conference. It marked the first time since October 2017 that no new temple locations were announced in a general conference.

But by the end of the year, an unexpected new location was announced in a new way.

Following is a look at key milestones — dedications, groundbreakings, site announcements, rendering releases, name changes and new temple locations — from 2025.

Attendees leave the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple dedication in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

End-of-year totals

As of Dec. 18, the end-of-the-year totals for temples in 2025 are:

383 total temples

211 dedicated temples

7 temples scheduled for dedication

8 temples under renovation or reconstruction

55 temples under construction

2 temples scheduled for groundbreaking

48 temples with published site locations

60 temples announced with specific sites not yet determined

By comparison, the temple totals at the end of 2024 were:

367 total temples

202 dedicated temples

2 temples scheduled for dedication

9 temples under renovation or reconstruction

49 temples under construction

2 temples scheduled for groundbreaking

54 temples with published site locations

58 temples announced but without sites

Attendees leave after the Auckland New Zealand Temple dedication in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday, April 13, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Dedications, rededications, open houses

After back-to-back years of double-digit temple dedications, the Church held dedication services in 2025 for nine new houses of the Lord.

The nine temples dedicated, with dates and presiding leaders, are:

Attendees leave the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple dedication in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Seven new temples have already been scheduled for dedication in the first six months of 2026. They are — by name, date and assigned leader:

Burley Idaho, Jan. 11, TBA

Alabang Philippines, Jan. 18, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Harare Zimbabwe, March 1, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Davao Philippines, May 3, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Lindon Utah, May 3, TBA

Bacolod Philippines, May 31, Elder Andersen

Willamette Valley Oregon, June 7, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

President Jeffrey R. Holland, then acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, stands in front of the Toronto Ontario Temple on Saturday, March 22, 2025, with Elder Kevin R. Duncan and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan, left, and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy and then second counselor in the North America Northeast Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Ruth Ann Daines, right. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In 2025, one renovated house of the Lord was rededicated — the Toronto Ontario Temple, on March 23, by President Holland, then acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

In addition to all the open houses announced for the new temples that were dedicated this year and scheduled for dedication so far in 2026, one additional temple open house was announced in 2025.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the 2027 open house of the Salt Lake Temple in a social media post Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Screenshot from Facebook

On a Feb. 14 social media post, President Nelson announced that an open house for the under-renovation Salt Lake Temple was tentatively set for 2027, from April to October.

“A current and comprehensive renovation to strengthen this sacred house of the Lord for future generations is now nearing completion,” he wrote, adding that more details would be announced as the open house dates get closer.

A young boy tries his hand at turning the soil at the Benin City Nigeria Temple groundbreaking ceremony on May 24, 2025, in Benin City, Nigeria. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreakings in 2025

The Church of Jesus Christ logged more than twice as many groundbreakings to start new temples as its number of dedications — 20 in total. That number includes five across the United States in as many states and in 14 additional countries, with two in Nigeria.

Six of the groundbreakings were held on the African continent and three in Europe — the first starts in Europe of new houses of the Lord since the 2019 dedications of the Rome Italy and Lisbon Portugal temples.

Members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints join Elder Michael A. Dunn — a General Authority Seventy and then first counselor in the Church’s United States Southwest Area presidency, sixth from left — at the groundbreaking of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple on Sept. 25, 2025, in northwestern Las Vegas, Nevada. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The 20 groundbreakings added that many to the 55 temples now under construction.

The temples and dates of the groundbreakings in 2025 are:

Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy, fourth from left; and his wife, Sister Claudette Gerard, fifth from left, stand with local Church leaders at the site dedication of the Brussels Belgium Temple in Brussels, Belgium, on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Groundbreaking” might not be the best term for the start of the Brussels Belgium Temple, which is being built in an existing building. Rather, the site was dedicated in a service prior to the start of renovation and improvements.

Nearly all groundbreaking ceremonies were presided over by a General Authority Seventy — but Elder Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered a prayer to dedicate the Tampa site and the temple’s construction process at the Aug. 23 groundbreaking. Tampa has special significance to Elder Andersen and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen; it’s where she grew up and where the Andersens raised their family.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, center, speak with members of the media following the groundbreaking for the Tampa Florida Temple on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking ceremonies in 2026 have already been announced for two houses of the Lord — the Jacksonville Florida and João Pessoa Brazil temples.

No renovations or reconstructions were started or announced in 2025.

A rendering of the Jakarta Indonesia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Renderings, sites and renamings in 2025

The release of the site and exterior rendering of a new temple varies — sometimes the two are released at the same time, other times on separate dates. Sometimes renderings are released in conjunction with a groundbreaking or a groundbreaking announcement, as with the Kumasi Ghana Temple. For the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple, the site and rendering were released at the same time the groundbreaking date was announced.

And in the case of one, a new rendering was released on April 28 for the Fairview Texas Temple when the name was changed from the Prosper Texas Temple.

A second temple was renamed in 2025, with the Dec. 15 announcement of the San Jose California Temple now to be known as the Sunnyvale California Temple.

An exterior rendering of the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The 10 temples and dates where sites and renderings were released simultaneously in 2025 are:

An exterior rendering of the Fairview Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The 14 other temples where renderings were released in 2025 are:

The additional four new temple sites released in 2025 are:

The site location map for the Culiacán Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New temple announcements

A total of 16 new houses of the Lord were announced in 2025 — all but one by President Nelson during the April 2025 general conference.

During the October 2025 general conference, President Oaks said there would be no new temple locations announced at that time.

“With the large number of temples now in the very earliest phases of planning and construction, it is appropriate that we slow down the announcement of new temples,” he said at the start of his message that concluded the Sunday afternoon session.

“Therefore, with the approval of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, we will not announce any new temples at this conference. We will now move forward in providing the ordinances of the temple to members of the Church throughout the world, including when and where to announce the construction of new temples.”

Two months later, a new temple was announced in a Sunday evening, Dec. 14, devotional for members of the Portland Maine Stake.

“We’re pleased to announce the construction of a temple in Portland, Maine. The specific location and timing of the construction will be announced later,” said the First Presidency statement read by Elder Allen D. Haynie, General Authority Seventy and president of the United States Northeast Area.

The 16 temple locations new in 2025 are: