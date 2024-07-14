At a glance: A reminder of the 50 temples between groundbreaking and dedication

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele, Utah, as seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

Milestone moments for the temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — from initial announcements to the open houses and dedications, and the site locations, exterior renderings and groundbreakings in between — receive plenty of timely attention in media coverage and member anticipation when they happen

But there are those several years — between the groundbreaking ceremony and the announcement of upcoming open house and dedication — when under-construction houses of the Lord get little mention other than local Latter-day Saints monitoring progress and anticipating completion.

And so, in a July with no groundbreakings or dedications and few other milestone-related announcement, here is a quick glance at the seven houses of the Lord that are coming out of construction and will be dedicated over the next five months, the 43 additional temples under construction, and the four temples that will have their groundbreaking services held next month.

Currently, the breakdown of the Church of Jesus Christ’s houses of the Lord is:

350 total temples.

195 dedicated temples.

7 temples scheduled for dedication.

43 temples under construction.

4 temples scheduled for groundbreaking.

54 temples with published site locations.

47 announced temples in planning but without sites made public.

Every effort is made to construct temples in an expeditious manner. At times, various reasons may delay a temple’s completion and dedication.

Scheduled for dedication

The seven new houses of the Lord scheduled to be dedicated between August and early December are in the Western Hemisphere — four in the United States and three in Central or South America.

Below are the seven, listed in chronological order of scheduled dedication dates:

Exterior rendering of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple

Mendoza Argentina Temple

San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple

The Casper Wyoming Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Casper Wyoming Temple

Salvador Brazil Temple

Deseret Peak Utah Temple

Announced: April 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson. Open house: Sept. 26, through Saturday, Oct. 19, excluding Sundays and Saturday, Oct. 5, for general conference.

Sept. 26, through Saturday, Oct. 19, excluding Sundays and Saturday, Oct. 5, for general conference. To be dedicated: Sunday, Nov. 10; a presiding Church leader has yet to be announced.

Sunday, Nov. 10; a presiding Church leader has yet to be announced. Groundbreaking date and presiding: May 15, 2021; Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy.

May 15, 2021; Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: Located in Tooele, Utah, the Deseret Peak temple will be the state’s 23rd dedicated house of the Lord among the 30 total temples dedicated, under construction or announced.

Located in Tooele, Utah, the Deseret Peak temple will be the state's 23rd dedicated house of the Lord among the 30 total temples dedicated, under construction or announced.

Deseret Peak Utah Temple

Construction on the Deseret Peak Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tooele, Utah, as it appeared on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Tallahassee Florida Temple

Under construction

Of the Church’s 43 houses of the Lord that are considered “under construction” following groundbreaking services and without a dedication date, 17 are located across 10 U.S. states, including multiple temples in Utah, Idaho and California.

The other 26 temples being built are in 21 other nations or U.S. territories, including multiple temples in Brazil, Mexico and the Philippines. Countries where under-construction temples will be first houses of the Lord in that country are American Samoa, Cambodia, India, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe,

Below are the 43 temples under construction, listed in chronological order of groundbreaking dates:

Exterior rendering of the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple. Ground was broken in November 2018. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple

Alabang Philippines Temple

Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson

April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 4, 2020; Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seventy.

June 4, 2020; Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: When the temple was announced, in 2017, it was initially called the Greater Manila Philippines Temple. The Alabang temple is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of the Manila Philippines Temple, dedicated in 1984.

When the temple was announced, in 2017, it was initially called the Greater Manila Philippines Temple. The Alabang temple is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of the Manila Philippines Temple, dedicated in 1984.

Alabang Philippines Temple

Auckland New Zealand Temple

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 11, 2020; Elder Ian S. Ardern, a General Authority Seventy.

June 11, 2020; Elder Ian S. Ardern, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: The Auckland temple, which will be New Zealand’s second dedicated house of the Lord, is located next to the New Zealand Missionary Training Center.

The Auckland temple, which will be New Zealand's second dedicated house of the Lord, is located next to the New Zealand Missionary Training Center.

Auckland New Zealand Temple

The Auckland New Zealand Temple, under construction in early 2024. | Lindsay Dil

Davao Philippines Temple

Antofagasta Chile Temple

Bengaluru India Temple

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: Dec. 2, 2020; Elder Robert K. William, an Area Seventy.

Dec. 2, 2020; Elder Robert K. William, an Area Seventy. Of note: In April 2018, the same month that President Nelson announced the Bengaluru temple, he traveled to the city as part of a global ministry across four continents and visited potential temple sites in Bengaluru.

In April 2018, the same month that President Nelson announced the Bengaluru temple, he traveled to the city as part of a global ministry across four continents and visited potential temple sites in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru India Temple

A small group of leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints breaks ground for the Bengaluru India Temple on Dec. 2, 2020, in Bengaluru, India. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Harare Zimbabwe Temple

Announced: April 3, 2016, by President Thomas S. Monson.

April 3, 2016, by President Thomas S. Monson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: Dec. 12, 2020; Elder Edward Dube, a General Authority Seventy.

Dec. 12, 2020; Elder Edward Dube, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: Zimbabwean Latter-day Saints currently wanting to attend the temple have to travel 14 hours by car to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple.

Zimbabwean Latter-day Saints currently wanting to attend the temple have to travel 14 hours by car to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple.

Harare Zimbabwe Temple

Syracuse Utah Temple

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 12, 2021 ; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy.

June 12, 2021 Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: Elder Duncan, who presided over the temple’s groundbreaking, had a great-grandfather who was the first bishop of the Syracuse Ward.

Elder Duncan, who presided over the temple's groundbreaking, had a great-grandfather who was the first bishop of the Syracuse Ward.

Syracuse Utah Temple

Nairobi Kenya Temple

The king and queen of Tonga, His Majesty Tupou VI and Her Majesty Nanasipau’u, help break ground for the Neiafu Tonga Temple on Sept. 11, 2021. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Neiafu Tonga Temple

Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: Sept. 11, 2021; Elder Inoke Kupu, an Area Seventy.

Sept. 11, 2021; Elder Inoke Kupu, an Area Seventy. Of note: Attendees at Neiafu temple’s groundbreaking services included His Majesty King Tupou VI and Her Majesty Queen Nanasipau’u, Speaker of the House Lord Fakafanua and Prime Minister Pohiva Tuionetoa.

Attendees at Neiafu temple's groundbreaking services included His Majesty King Tupou VI and Her Majesty Queen Nanasipau'u, Speaker of the House Lord Fakafanua and Prime Minister Pohiva Tuionetoa.

Neiafu Tonga Temple

Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding : Sept. 18, 2021; President Veasna Kuonno Neang, president of the Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission.

: Sept. 18, 2021; President Veasna Kuonno Neang, president of the Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission. Of note: Latter-day Saints in Cambodia travel to either Hong Kong or the Philippines to attend a temple. Due to the distance and cost needed to travel, a temple visit had been a once-in-a-lifetime event for most members in Cambodia.

Latter-day Saints in Cambodia travel to either Hong Kong or the Philippines to attend a temple. Due to the distance and cost needed to travel, a temple visit had been a once-in-a-lifetime event for most members in Cambodia.

Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple

Pago Pago American Samoa Temple

Exterior rendering of the Bacolod Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bacolod Philippines Temple

Freetown Sierra Leone Temple

Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: April 9, 2022; Elder Joaquín E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy.

April 9, 2022; Elder Joaquín E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: The Bahía Blanca temple will be Argentina’s fifth house of the Lord and the country’s southernmost temple; operating temples are located in Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Salta, with a temple in Mendoza scheduled for dedication in September.

The Bahía Blanca temple will be Argentina's fifth house of the Lord and the country's southernmost temple; operating temples are located in Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Salta, with a temple in Mendoza scheduled for dedication in September.

Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple

Grand Junction Colorado Temple

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: April 16, 2022; Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy.

April 16, 2022; Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: The Grand Junction temple will be the third house of the Lord in Colorado and the state’s westernmost temple, less than 30 miles from the border with Utah.

The Grand Junction temple will be the third house of the Lord in Colorado and the state's westernmost temple, less than 30 miles from the border with Utah.

Grand Junction Colorado Temple

The Lindon Utah Temple, as seen on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Lindon, Utah. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Lindon Utah Temple

Farmington New Mexico Temple

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: April 30, 2022; Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy.

April 30, 2022; Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: The Farmington temple will serve not only members in New Mexico but also Latter-day Saints from the Four Corners region of the southwestern United States, including parts of Colorado, Arizona, Utah and the Navajo Nation

The Farmington temple will serve not only members in New Mexico but also Latter-day Saints from the Four Corners region of the southwestern United States, including parts of Colorado, Arizona, Utah and the Navajo Nation

Farmington New Mexico Temple

Elko Nevada Temple

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: May 7, 2022; Elder Paul B. Pieper, a General Authority Seventy.

May 7, 2022; Elder Paul B. Pieper, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: The groundbreaking of the Elko Nevada was the fifth such service held in as many weekends.

The groundbreaking of the Elko Nevada was the fifth such service held in as many weekends.

Elko Nevada Temple

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Marcia Nielson, are joined by others in turning over the soil in the groundbreaking of the Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Burley, Idaho. | Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Burley Idaho Temple

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 4, 2022; Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy.

June 4, 2022; Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy. Of note: The Burley temple will be the seventh house of the Lord in Idaho and the second in the Magic Valley area.

The Burley temple will be the seventh house of the Lord in Idaho and the second in the Magic Valley area.

Burley Idaho Temple

Smithfield Utah Temple

Yorba Linda California Temple

Primary children participate in the turning of soil during the groundbreaking ceremony for the LubumbashiDemocratic Republic of the Congo Temple on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

Ephraim Utah Temple

Announced: May 1, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

May 1, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: Aug. 27, 2022; President Nelson, President of the Church.

Aug. 27, 2022; President Nelson, President of the Church. Of note: His presiding at the groundbreaking service was a surprise to those attending, President Nelson spoke of the area’s personal significance to him, with both parents, three of his four grandparents and all eight of his great-grandparents either natives or residents of Ephraim or nearby Manti.

His presiding at the groundbreaking service was a surprise to those attending, President Nelson spoke of the area's personal significance to him, with both parents, three of his four grandparents and all eight of his great-grandparents either natives or residents of Ephraim or nearby Manti.

Ephraim Utah Temple

Heber Valley Utah Temple

Announced: Oct. 2, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: Oct. 8, 2022; President Nelson, President of the Church.

Oct. 8, 2022; President Nelson, President of the Church. Of note: President Nelson presided at the Heber Valley temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, the second such time at a groundbreaking that year.

President Nelson presided at the Heber Valley temple's groundbreaking ceremony, the second such time at a groundbreaking that year.

Heber Valley Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson and Sister Wendy W. Nelson and Elder Kevin R. Duncan and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan, are joined by residents in turning over the soil at the groundbreaking of the Heber Valley Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Heber City, Utah. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: Oct. 29, 2022; Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy.

Oct. 29, 2022; Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: Sept. 21, 2021, was an important day for the temple, when the temple — announced just five months earlier — was given the Willamette Valley name, with its site location and exterior rendering released, all on the same day.

Sept. 21, 2021, was an important day for the temple, when the temple — announced just five months earlier — was given the Willamette Valley name, with its site location and exterior rendering released, all on the same day.

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Managua Nicaragua Temple

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: Nov. 26, 2022; Elder Taylor G. Godoy, General Authority Seventy.

Nov. 26, 2022; Elder Taylor G. Godoy, General Authority Seventy. Of note: The Nicaragua temple will be the first house of the Lord in Nicaragua, one of the last Central American countries without a dedicated Latter-day Saint temple (the other is Belize).

The Nicaragua temple will be the first house of the Lord in Nicaragua, one of the last Central American countries without a dedicated Latter-day Saint temple (the other is Belize).

Managua Nicaragua Temple

Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: Dec. 3, 2022; Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy.

Dec. 3, 2022; Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: The Miraflores temple will be the fourth house of the Lord in Guatemala and the second in Guatamala City, making the nation’s capital one of only a handful of cities worldwide with two or more temples.

The Miraflores temple will be the fourth house of the Lord in Guatemala and the second in Guatamala City, making the nation's capital one of only a handful of cities worldwide with two or more temples.

Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Exterior rendering of the Torreón Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Torreón Mexico Temple

Querétaro Mexico Temple

Port Vila Vanuatu Temple

Elder Peter F. Meurs and Sister Maxine Meurs (back row, left) with leaders, youth and young adults who walked the Kokoda Trail from Popondetta to Port Moresby (about 96 km. over mountains) to attend the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple groundbreaking. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: April 22, 2023; Elder Peter F. Meurs, a General Authority Seventy.

April 22, 2023; Elder Peter F. Meurs, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: One group of 18 Latter-day Saint men trekked four days across the Kokoda Trail to make it to the groundbreaking in the capital city of Papua New Guinea. The trail is a single-file footpath that runs approximately 96 kilometers (almost 60 miles) through rugged mountain ridges and rainforests.

One group of 18 Latter-day Saint men trekked four days across the Kokoda Trail to make it to the groundbreaking in the capital city of Papua New Guinea. The trail is a single-file footpath that runs approximately 96 kilometers (almost 60 miles) through rugged mountain ridges and rainforests.

Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple

Montpelier Idaho Temple

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 17, 2023; Elder Ryan K. Olsen, a General Authority Seventy.

June 17, 2023; Elder Ryan K. Olsen, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: The town of Montpelier was settled in 1864 by Latter-day Saint pioneers. Brigham Young later gave the city the name “Montpelier,” the same name as the capital of his birth state of Vermont.

The town of Montpelier was settled in 1864 by Latter-day Saint pioneers. Brigham Young later gave the city the name "Montpelier," the same name as the capital of his birth state of Vermont.

Montpelier Idaho Temple

Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 17, 2023; Elder Juan A. Uceda, a General Authority Seventy.

June 17, 2023; Elder Juan A. Uceda, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: When announced in April 2021, it was the 13th house of the Lord for Brazil; today, the South American nation has 23 temples dedicated, under construction or in planning.

When announced in April 2021, it was the 13th house of the Lord for Brazil; today, the South American nation has 23 temples dedicated, under construction or in planning.

Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple

Exterior rendering of the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Modesto California Temple

Fort Worth Texas Temple

Announced: Oct. 2, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Oct. 2, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: Oct. 28, 2023; Elder Jose L. Alonso, a General Authority Seventy.

Oct. 28, 2023; Elder Jose L. Alonso, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: The Fort Worth temple will be the sixth house of the Lord in the state of Texas and the second in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

The Fort Worth temple will be the sixth house of the Lord in the state of Texas and the second in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

Fort Worth Texas Temple

Kaohsiung Taiwan Temple

Attendees at the Knoxville Tennessee Temple groundbreaking ceremony walk to the site in the rain on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Knoxville Tennessee Temple

San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple

Cleveland Ohio Temple

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson. Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 1, 2024; Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, a General Authority Seventy.

June 1, 2024; Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, a General Authority Seventy. Of note: The house of the Lord in Cleveland is about 20 miles southwest of the historic Kirtland Temple, the Church’s first temple of the Restoration that was dedicated in 1836.

The house of the Lord in Cleveland is about 20 miles southwest of the historic Kirtland Temple, the Church's first temple of the Restoration that was dedicated in 1836.

Cleveland Ohio Temple

Shovels used to break ground for the Teton River Idaho Temple in north Rexburg, Idaho, on June 1, 2024. | Michael Lewis

Teton River Idaho Temple

Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple

Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple

Site location map for the Austin Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New construction coming up

Four temples have had their groundbreakings already announced, each for next month and three of the four on the same day.

The four are, including scheduled date and presiding Church leader: