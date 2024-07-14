At a glance: A reminder of the 50 temples between groundbreaking and dedication

Milestone moments for the temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — from initial announcements to the open houses and dedications, and the site locations, exterior renderings and groundbreakings in between — receive plenty of timely attention in media coverage and member anticipation when they happen
But there are those several years — between the groundbreaking ceremony and the announcement of upcoming open house and dedication — when under-construction houses of the Lord get little mention other than local Latter-day Saints monitoring progress and anticipating completion.
And so, in a July with no groundbreakings or dedications and few other milestone-related announcement, here is a quick glance at the seven houses of the Lord that are coming out of construction and will be dedicated over the next five months, the 43 additional temples under construction, and the four temples that will have their groundbreaking services held next month.
Currently, the breakdown of the Church of Jesus Christ’s houses of the Lord is:
- 350 total temples.
- 195 dedicated temples.
- 7 temples scheduled for dedication.
- 43 temples under construction.
- 4 temples scheduled for groundbreaking.
- 54 temples with published site locations.
- 47 announced temples in planning but without sites made public.
Every effort is made to construct temples in an expeditious manner. At times, various reasons may delay a temple’s completion and dedication.
Scheduled for dedication
The seven new houses of the Lord scheduled to be dedicated between August and early December are in the Western Hemisphere — four in the United States and three in Central or South America.
Below are the seven, listed in chronological order of scheduled dedication dates:
Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple
- Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Open house: Friday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 31, excluding Sundays.
- To be dedicated: Sunday, Sept. 15, by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Aug. 21, 2021; Elder Randall K. Bennett, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: About 20 miles east of the Pennsylvania-Ohio border, the Pittsburgh temple will be the second house of the Lord dedicated in the state.
- Read more: About the scheduled dedication/open house and the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple
Mendoza Argentina Temple
- Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Open house: Thursday, Aug. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 7, excluding Sundays.
- To be dedicated: Sunday, Sept. 22, by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Dec. 17, 2020; Elder Allen D. Haynie, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Mendoza temple will be the second house of the Lord dedicated in the South American country over a three-month period, following the June 16 dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple.
- Read more: About the scheduled dedication/open house and the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Mendoza Argentina Temple
San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple
- Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Open house: Thursday, Sept. 12, through Saturday, Sept. 28, excluding Sundays.
- To be dedicated: Sunday, Oct. 13, by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Sept. 5, 2020; Elder José Bernardo Hernández, an Area Seventy.
- Of note: The San Pedro Sula temple will be one of two houses of the Lord to be dedicated on Oct. 13.
- Read more: About the scheduled dedication/open house and the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple
Casper Wyoming Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Open house: Thursday, Aug. 29, through Saturday, Sept. 14, excluding Sundays.
- To be dedicated: Sunday, Oct. 13, by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Oct. 9, 2021; Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Casper temple was one of 20 new houses of the Lord announced by President Nelson on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, the most new temple locations identified at one time (20 temples were announced again in the October 2023 general conference).
- Read more: About the scheduled dedication/open house and the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Casper Wyoming Temple
Salvador Brazil Temple
- Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Open house: Thursday, Aug. 22, through Sept. 7, excluding Sundays.
- To be dedicated: Sunday, Oct. 20, by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Aug.7, 2021; Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: Located in a city named for the Savior, the Salvador temple will be Brazil’s 11th dedicated house of the Lord and is on schedule to be the Church’s 200th dedicated temple worldwide.
- Read more: About the scheduled dedication/open house and the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Salvador Brazil Temple
Deseret Peak Utah Temple
- Announced: April 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Open house: Sept. 26, through Saturday, Oct. 19, excluding Sundays and Saturday, Oct. 5, for general conference.
- To be dedicated: Sunday, Nov. 10; a presiding Church leader has yet to be announced.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: May 15, 2021; Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: Located in Tooele, Utah, the Deseret Peak temple will be the state’s 23rd dedicated house of the Lord among the 30 total temples dedicated, under construction or announced.
- Read more: About the scheduled dedication/open house and the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Deseret Peak Utah Temple
Tallahassee Florida Temple
- Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Open house: Monday, Nov. 4, through Saturday, Nov. 23, excluding Sundays.
- To be dedicated: Sunday, Dec. 8, by Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 5, 2021; Elder James B. Martino, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Tallahassee temple will be the third dedicated house of the Lord in Florida, with two additional temples in the state in planning.
- Read more: About the scheduled dedication/open house and the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Tallahassee Florida Temple
Under construction
Of the Church’s 43 houses of the Lord that are considered “under construction” following groundbreaking services and without a dedication date, 17 are located across 10 U.S. states, including multiple temples in Utah, Idaho and California.
The other 26 temples being built are in 21 other nations or U.S. territories, including multiple temples in Brazil, Mexico and the Philippines. Countries where under-construction temples will be first houses of the Lord in that country are American Samoa, Cambodia, India, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe,
Below are the 43 temples under construction, listed in chronological order of groundbreaking dates:
Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple
- Announced: April 5, 2015, by President Thomas S. Monson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Nov. 8, 2018; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Of note: On the same day the Abidjan temple was announced, Elder Andersen spoke in general conference about pioneer couples who brought the gospel to Ivory Coast. Three years later, when Elder Andersen presided over the Abidjan temple’s groundbreaking, he talked again about the influence these couples had.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple
Alabang Philippines Temple
- Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 4, 2020; Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: When the temple was announced, in 2017, it was initially called the Greater Manila Philippines Temple. The Alabang temple is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of the Manila Philippines Temple, dedicated in 1984.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Alabang Philippines Temple
Auckland New Zealand Temple
- Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 11, 2020; Elder Ian S. Ardern, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Auckland temple, which will be New Zealand’s second dedicated house of the Lord, is located next to the New Zealand Missionary Training Center.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Auckland New Zealand Temple
Davao Philippines Temple
- Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Nov. 14, 2020; Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Davao temple is one of two houses of the Lord announced in 2018 for the island of Mindanao, the other one being the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Davao Philippines Temple
Antofagasta Chile Temple
- Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Nov. 27, 2020; Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: Currently, Church members in Antofagasta have to take a bus ride of approximately 22 hours to reach the closest house of the Lord, the Santiago Chile Temple.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Antofagasta Chile Temple
Bengaluru India Temple
- Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Dec. 2, 2020; Elder Robert K. William, an Area Seventy.
- Of note: In April 2018, the same month that President Nelson announced the Bengaluru temple, he traveled to the city as part of a global ministry across four continents and visited potential temple sites in Bengaluru.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Bengaluru India Temple
Harare Zimbabwe Temple
- Announced: April 3, 2016, by President Thomas S. Monson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Dec. 12, 2020; Elder Edward Dube, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: Zimbabwean Latter-day Saints currently wanting to attend the temple have to travel 14 hours by car to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Harare Zimbabwe Temple
Syracuse Utah Temple
- Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 12, 2021; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: Elder Duncan, who presided over the temple’s groundbreaking, had a great-grandfather who was the first bishop of the Syracuse Ward.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Syracuse Utah Temple
Nairobi Kenya Temple
- Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Sept. 11, 2021; Elder Joseph W. Sitati, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: When the Nairobi temple is dedicated, its temple district will include the countries of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Djibouti.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Nairobi Kenya Temple
Neiafu Tonga Temple
- Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Sept. 11, 2021; Elder Inoke Kupu, an Area Seventy.
- Of note: Attendees at Neiafu temple’s groundbreaking services included His Majesty King Tupou VI and Her Majesty Queen Nanasipau’u, Speaker of the House Lord Fakafanua and Prime Minister Pohiva Tuionetoa.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Neiafu Tonga Temple
Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple
- Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Sept. 18, 2021; President Veasna Kuonno Neang, president of the Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission.
- Of note: Latter-day Saints in Cambodia travel to either Hong Kong or the Philippines to attend a temple. Due to the distance and cost needed to travel, a temple visit had been a once-in-a-lifetime event for most members in Cambodia.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple
Pago Pago American Samoa Temple
- Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Oct. 30, 2021; Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: A temple was originally announced for Pago Pago in 1977. However, in 1980, when President Spencer W. Kimball announced temples for Nuku’alofa, Tonga, and Papeete, Tahiti, he also announced a change of location of a Samoan temple from Pago Pago, American Samoa, to Apia, Samoa.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Pago Pago American Samoa Temple
Bacolod Philippines Temple
- Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Dec. 11, 2021; Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The same year as the Bacolod temple’s groundbreaking, Saints in the Philippines celebrated their 60th anniversary of missionary work in the country.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Bacolod Philippines Temple
Freetown Sierra Leone Temple
- Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: March 19, 2022; Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: For Latter-day Saints in Freetown, the nearest dedicated and operating houses of the Lord are the Accra Ghana Temple, more than 1,250 miles (2,000 kilometers) away and the Aba Nigeria Temple, about 1,900 miles (3,100 kilometers away) away.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Freetown Sierra Leone Temple
Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple
- Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: April 9, 2022; Elder Joaquín E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Bahía Blanca temple will be Argentina’s fifth house of the Lord and the country’s southernmost temple; operating temples are located in Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Salta, with a temple in Mendoza scheduled for dedication in September.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple
Grand Junction Colorado Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: April 16, 2022; Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Grand Junction temple will be the third house of the Lord in Colorado and the state’s westernmost temple, less than 30 miles from the border with Utah.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Grand Junction Colorado Temple
Lindon Utah Temple
- Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: April 23, 2022; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Lindon temple will be the seventh house of the Lord in Utah County.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Lindon Utah Temple
Farmington New Mexico Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: April 30, 2022; Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Farmington temple will serve not only members in New Mexico but also Latter-day Saints from the Four Corners region of the southwestern United States, including parts of Colorado, Arizona, Utah and the Navajo Nation
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Farmington New Mexico Temple
Elko Nevada Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: May 7, 2022; Elder Paul B. Pieper, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The groundbreaking of the Elko Nevada was the fifth such service held in as many weekends.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Elko Nevada Temple
Burley Idaho Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 4, 2022; Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy.
- Of note: The Burley temple will be the seventh house of the Lord in Idaho and the second in the Magic Valley area.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Burley Idaho Temple
Smithfield Utah Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 18, 2022; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Of note: The groundbreaking services featured two Apostles with northern Utah heritage and deep Cache Valley roots, with Elder Cook joined by Elder Gary E. Stevenson.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Smithfield Utah Temple
Yorba Linda California Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 18, 2022; Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Yorba Linda temple will join the Newport Beach California Temple as the second house of the Lord in Orange County, California, and the fourth in the Los Angeles metro area (along with the Los Angeles and Redlands temples).
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Yorba Linda California Temple
Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple
- Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Aug. 20, 2022; Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: Following the dedication of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the CongoTemple in 2019, the Lubumbashi temple will be the second house of the Lord in the central Africa nation.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple
Ephraim Utah Temple
- Announced: May 1, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Aug. 27, 2022; President Nelson, President of the Church.
- Of note: His presiding at the groundbreaking service was a surprise to those attending, President Nelson spoke of the area’s personal significance to him, with both parents, three of his four grandparents and all eight of his great-grandparents either natives or residents of Ephraim or nearby Manti.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Ephraim Utah Temple
Heber Valley Utah Temple
- Announced: Oct. 2, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Oct. 8, 2022; President Nelson, President of the Church.
- Of note: President Nelson presided at the Heber Valley temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, the second such time at a groundbreaking that year.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Heber Valley Utah Temple
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Oct. 29, 2022; Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: Sept. 21, 2021, was an important day for the temple, when the temple — announced just five months earlier — was given the Willamette Valley name, with its site location and exterior rendering released, all on the same day.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
Managua Nicaragua Temple
- Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Nov. 26, 2022; Elder Taylor G. Godoy, General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Nicaragua temple will be the first house of the Lord in Nicaragua, one of the last Central American countries without a dedicated Latter-day Saint temple (the other is Belize).
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Managua Nicaragua Temple
Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple
- Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Dec. 3, 2022; Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Miraflores temple will be the fourth house of the Lord in Guatemala and the second in Guatamala City, making the nation’s capital one of only a handful of cities worldwide with two or more temples.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple
Torreón Mexico Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Dec.10, 2022; Elder Hugo Montoya, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: President Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Torreón, on the same day as he announced a temple for Querétaro, Mexico. Before then, the only other time two temples were announced for Mexico on the same day was on April 14, 1999, with a temple announced for the city of Veracruz and one announced for Guadalajara.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Torreón Mexico Temple
Querétaro Mexico Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Jan. 7, 2023; Elder Adrián Ochoa, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The closest temple to Querétaro at the time of its announcement was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, approximately 115 miles away.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Querétaro Mexico Temple
Port Vila Vanuatu Temple
- Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: April 8, 2023; Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: Originally scheduled for March 4, 2023, the groundbreaking service was postponed following cyclones that hit the island nation the week of the scheduled event.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Port Vila Vanuatu Temple
Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple
- Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: April 22, 2023; Elder Peter F. Meurs, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: One group of 18 Latter-day Saint men trekked four days across the Kokoda Trail to make it to the groundbreaking in the capital city of Papua New Guinea. The trail is a single-file footpath that runs approximately 96 kilometers (almost 60 miles) through rugged mountain ridges and rainforests.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple
Montpelier Idaho Temple
- Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 17, 2023; Elder Ryan K. Olsen, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The town of Montpelier was settled in 1864 by Latter-day Saint pioneers. Brigham Young later gave the city the name “Montpelier,” the same name as the capital of his birth state of Vermont.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Montpelier Idaho Temple
Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 17, 2023; Elder Juan A. Uceda, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: When announced in April 2021, it was the 13th house of the Lord for Brazil; today, the South American nation has 23 temples dedicated, under construction or in planning.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple
Modesto California Temple
- Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Oct. 7, 2023; Elder Gary B. Sabin, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Modesto California Temple was the 100th temple announced by President Nelson.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Modesto California Temple
Fort Worth Texas Temple
- Announced: Oct. 2, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Oct. 28, 2023; Elder Jose L. Alonso, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Fort Worth temple will be the sixth house of the Lord in the state of Texas and the second in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Fort Worth Texas Temple
Kaohsiung Taiwan Temple
- Announced: Oct. 2, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Nov. 25, 2023; Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Kaohsiung temple will be the second house of the Lord in Taiwan, joining the Taipei Taiwan Temple, in the capital city on the northern end of the island nation, which was dedicated in 1984.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Kaohsiung Taiwan Temple
Knoxville Tennessee Temple
- Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: Jan. 27, 2024; Elder Shayne M. Bowen, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: While the Knoxville temple will be the third house of the Lord in the state of Tennessee, joining dedicated and operating temples in Nashville and Memphis, the closest temple to Knoxville is actually the Atlanta Georgia Temple, approximately 140 miles away to the south.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Knoxville Tennessee Temple
San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple
- Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: March 9, 2024; Elder Sean Douglas, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The San Luis Potosí temple will serve a populous central Mexico area. The site is nearly 225 miles from Mexico City, requiring a drive of five to six hours to the Mexico City Mexico Temple, the region’s assigned temple.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple
Cleveland Ohio Temple
- Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 1, 2024; Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The house of the Lord in Cleveland is about 20 miles southwest of the historic Kirtland Temple, the Church’s first temple of the Restoration that was dedicated in 1836.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Cleveland Ohio Temple
Teton River Idaho Temple
- Announced: Oct. 2, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 1, 2024; Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: Originally announced for “Rexburg North, Idaho,” the Teton River temple received its current name on Aug. 15, 2022, to differentiate it from the existing Rexburg Idaho Temple. The Teton River is located around a mile and a half north of the temple site.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Teton River Idaho Temple
Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple
- Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 8, 2024; Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: The Santa Cruz temple is one of three houses of the Lord in Bolivia, along with the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple, dedicated in April 2000, and the planned La Paz Bolivia Temple,
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple
Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple
- Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking date and presiding: June 22, 2024; Elder Joni L. Koch, a General Authority Seventy.
- Of note: Milestones for the Ribeirão Preto temple have so far coincided with another house of the Lord, in Londrina — both were announced the same day, the two had their site locations and exterior renderings released the same day, and the Londrina temple will have its groundbreaking in August, less than two months after that of the Ribeirão Preto temple.
- Read more: About the groundbreaking.
- Church News almanac page link: RIbeirão Preto Brazil Temple
New construction coming up
Four temples have had their groundbreakings already announced, each for next month and three of the four on the same day.
The four are, including scheduled date and presiding Church leader:
- Londrina Brazil Temple, on Aug. 17, with Elder Ciro Schmeil, a General Authority Seventy.
- Santiago West Chile Temple, on Aug. 17, with Elder Alan R. Walker, a General Authority Seventy.
- Austin Texas Temple, on Aug. 17, with Elder Michael A. Dunn, a General Authority Seventy.
- Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple, on Aug. 31, with Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., a General Authority Seventy.