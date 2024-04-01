What’s the current status for each of the 153 temples announced by President Nelson?

President Russell M. Nelson turns the first soil at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ephraim Utah Temple in Ephraim on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. With President Nelson are his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, third from left, Gov. Spencer Cox, left, and his wife Abby Cox, second from left. Second from right is Elder Walter F. González, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Zulma González.

Since becoming President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018, President Russell M. Nelson has announced locations for 153 temples, beginning with seven identified during the April 2018 general conference and on through the 20 locations announced in the concluding session of October 2023 general conference.

Of the 153 temples he has announced, the breakdown in current status — as of March 15 — is:

11 temples dedicated

7 temples scheduled for dedication

41 temples under construction

1 temple scheduled for groundbreaking

20 temples with site locations identified and rendering published

33 temples with site locations identified

40 announced temples still in planning and design

President Russell M. Nelson speaks prior to giving the dedicatory prayer at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Below is a list of all 153 temples and each’s current status as of March 15, 2024 — from dedicated and operational to scheduled for dedication, from under construction to scheduled for groundbreaking, and from those with site locations announced and exterior renderings released to those still in planning and design. Also noted are temples that have been renamed from the original city locations as announced.

For temples still under preliminary design and development, only the announced city is listed.

Temple dedications and groundbreakings where a member of the First Presidency or Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided are noted.

President Dallin H. Oaks, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, looks over the Richmond Virginia Temple in Richmond on Saturday, May 6, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

April 2018 general conference

President Nelson announced seven temples on April 1, 2018, in the closing session of April 2018 general conference, the first temple locations he announced as President of the Church.

As of March 15, 2024, one is an operating, dedicated temple, with two more scheduled for dedication. Two others are under construction, while one is with a released site location and the seventh is still in planning and design.

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé and his Presiding BIshopric counselors — Bishop W. Christopher Waddell and Bishop L. Todd Budge — tour the Layton Utah Temple in Layton on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shakes hands with people between sessions of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple dedication in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

October 2018 general conference

In the second general conference of his first year as President of the Church, President Nelson announced 12 new temple locations on Oct. 7, 2018, in the conference’s Sunday afternoon session. With those 12, he had announced 19 new temple locations in 2018.

As of March 15, 2024, four of the 12 temples have been dedicated and are operating, with two more scheduled for dedication. Five temples are under construction, with the remaining one having its site announced.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, lead other Church leaders and wives past the Praia Cape Verde Temple in Praia, Cabo Verde, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sister Rosana Soares and Elder Ulisses Soares, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, pose for photos at the Feather River California Temple in Yuba City, California on October 7, 2023. | Caleb Brown, for the Deseret New

April 2019 general conference

On April 7, 2019, President Nelson closed general conference for the third straight time by announcing new temples — eight, giving him 27 total that he had personally announced to that point.

As of March 15, 2024, two of the eight temples announced in April 2019 have been dedicated and are operating. Five temples are under construction, and the eighth temple has a site location.

Attendees line up during the Okinawa Japan Temple dedication in Okinawa on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Ashton family and the Moore family from the Moses Lake Washington Stake wander the grounds of the new Moses Lake Washington Temple after taking family photos in the late afternoon sunlight in Moses Lake, Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. | Brian Nicholson

October 2019 general conference

For the second general conference held in 2019, President Nelson announced eight new temple locations — this time with the Oct. 5 Saturday evening women’s session of general conference being the setting. The eight new temples made for 35 total temples that he had announced up to then.

As of March 15, 2024, three temples have been dedicated and are operating, two more are scheduled for their dedications, and the remaining three are in various stages of construction.

Elder David A. Bednar of Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, greet Sam and Mary Dunn outside the Bentonville Arkansas Temple on the day of its dedication — Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 — in Bentonville, Arkansas. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife Sister Harriet Uchtdorf react to a member of the church who motioned to them from their car at the McAllen Texas Temple on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

April 2020 general conference

For the third time in as many general conferences, President Nelson announced eight new temple locations, with the April 5, 2020, announcement returning to the Sunday afternoon closing session. Those eight increased President Nelson’s total of announced temples to 43.

As of March 15, 2024, five of the eight temples are under construction, one has a released site location, and the other two in planning and development.

Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy, speaks during groundbreaking for the Syracuse Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Syracuse on Saturday, June 12, 2021. | Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Primary children turn soil during the groundbreaking for the Lubumbashi Temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

October 2020 general conference

In his sixth general conference since becoming President of the Church, President Nelson announced six new temple locations on Oct. 4, 2020, in the final session of general conference, bringing the total of temples he had announced to 49.

As of March 15, 2024, three of the six are under construction, and the other three have site locations identified, one also with an exterior rendering released.

Lindon Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A child holds the printed program for the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple groundbreaking ceremony. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2021 general conference

The most new temple locations announced by the Church at one time — 20 — came from President Nelson on April 4, 2021, at the concluding session of general conference. He had by then announced 69 new temples as President of the Church.

As of March 15, 2024, one of the 20 temples has been dedicated, with a second scheduled for dedication and 10 more under construction. Four others have their sites and renderings released, with two more just with sites and last two still in planning and development.

Latter-day Saints depart the Helena Montana Temple between dedication sessions on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Helena, Montana. | Colter Peterson

Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Gary E. Stevenson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and their wives Sister Lesa Stevenson and Sister Mary Cook attend the groundbreaking for the Smithfield Utah Temple in Smithfield on Saturday, June 18, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

May 2021

President Nelson has announced only one new temple location outside of a general conference session, and that came on May 1, 2021, as he spoke about restoration efforts with the historic Manti Utah Temple and announced a new temple for nearby Ephraim, Utah. The announcement made for 70 temples announced by the President of the Church since the January 2018 start of his tenure.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ephraim Utah Temple in Ephraim on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

October 2021 general conference

New temple announcements returned to general conference, with President Nelson’s Oct. 2, 2021, announcement of 13 temples coming in the Sunday afternoon session of general conference. The announcement increased the total temples announced by President Nelson to 83.

As of March 15, 2024, three of the 13 temples are under construction, another has a date set for its groundbreaking, two have site locations and exterior renderings released, three have their site locations identified, and the remaining four are in planning and design.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Sister Wendy W. Nelson and Elder Kevin R. Duncan and his wife Nancy, are joined by residents in turning over the soil at the groundbreaking of the Heber Valley Temple ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2022 general conference

President Nelson reached 100 total temples he had announced with the 17 locations he released April 3 in the Sunday afternoon concluding session of general conference.

As of March 15, 2024, four are under construction, five have site locations and renderings released, six have sites identified, and the two others are in development.

| Jon Ryan Jensen, Church News

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

October 2022 general conference

In the conference’s final session on Oct. 2, President Nelson announced 18 new temple locations, including four for the metro Mexico City area. The 18 new temples increased the total he had announced to that date 118.

As of March 15, 2024, five of the 18 temples have an identified site and published exterior rendering, four have a site only, and the other nine are still in initial planning and design.

Exterior rendering of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This map of the area surrounding Mexico City shows the locations of the current operating temple in Mexico City, the construction site of a temple in Puebla, and five additional cities where temples will be built. President Russell M. Nelson announced 18 new temple locations, including four in the Mexico City area, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2022 general conference on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. | Church News graphic

April 2023 general conference

In the closing moments of Sunday afternoon session of April 2023 general conference on April 2, President Nelson announced the locations of 15 new temples. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five years at 133.

As of March 15, 2024, three of the 15 temples have an identified site and published rendering, seven have only their site locations, and the other five are still in initial planning and design.

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

October 2023 general conference

At the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference, President Nelson announced the locations of the 20 newest temples, the second time he had announced a Church-high one-time total of 20 locations identified. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five and a half years at 153.

As of March 15, 2024, five of the 20 temples have an identified site, with the other 15 still in initial planning and design.

Site location map for the Vancouver Washiington Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The site location map of the Savai'i Samoa Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints