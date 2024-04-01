What’s the current status for each of the 153 temples announced by President Nelson?

Since becoming President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018, President Russell M. Nelson has announced locations for 153 temples, beginning with seven identified during the April 2018 general conference and on through the 20 locations announced in the concluding session of October 2023 general conference.
Of the 153 temples he has announced, the breakdown in current status — as of March 15 — is:
- 11 temples dedicated
- 7 temples scheduled for dedication
- 41 temples under construction
- 1 temple scheduled for groundbreaking
- 20 temples with site locations identified and rendering published
- 33 temples with site locations identified
- 40 announced temples still in planning and design
Below is a list of all 153 temples and each’s current status as of March 15, 2024 — from dedicated and operational to scheduled for dedication, from under construction to scheduled for groundbreaking, and from those with site locations announced and exterior renderings released to those still in planning and design. Also noted are temples that have been renamed from the original city locations as announced.
For temples still under preliminary design and development, only the announced city is listed.
Temple dedications and groundbreakings where a member of the First Presidency or Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided are noted.
April 2018 general conference
President Nelson announced seven temples on April 1, 2018, in the closing session of April 2018 general conference, the first temple locations he announced as President of the Church.
As of March 15, 2024, one is an operating, dedicated temple, with two more scheduled for dedication. Two others are under construction, while one is with a released site location and the seventh is still in planning and design.
- Richmond Virginia Temple — Operating since its May 7, 2023, dedication by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency.
- Layton Utah Temple — Scheduled for a June 16, 2024, dedication, with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to preside.
- Salta Argentina Temple — Scheduled for a June 16, 2024, dedication, with Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to preside.
- Bengaluru India Temple — Under construction since its Dec. 2, 2020, groundbreaking.
- Managua Nicaragua Temple — Under construction since its Nov. 26, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple — Site location released Dec. 18. 2023.
- A major city yet to be determined in Russia
October 2018 general conference
In the second general conference of his first year as President of the Church, President Nelson announced 12 new temple locations on Oct. 7, 2018, in the conference’s Sunday afternoon session. With those 12, he had announced 19 new temple locations in 2018.
As of March 15, 2024, four of the 12 temples have been dedicated and are operating, with two more scheduled for dedication. Five temples are under construction, with the remaining one having its site announced.
- Yigo Guam Temple — Operating since its May 22, 2022, dedication by Elder Bednar.
- Praia Cape Verde Temple — Operating since its June 19, 2022, dedication by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- San Juan Puerto Rico Temple — Operating since its Jan. 15, 2023, dedication by Elder Christofferson.
- Auckland New Zealand Temple — Under construction since its June 13, 2020, groundbreaking.
- Feather River California Temple — Temple announced for Yuba City, California, has been operating since its Oct. 8, 2023, dedication, by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Red Cliffs Utah Temple — Temple announced for Washington County, Utah, is St. George’s second and was given the Red Cliffs name. Scheduled for a March 24, 2024, dedication, with President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, to preside.
- Davao Philippines Temple — Under construction since its Nov. 14, 2020, groundbreaking.
- Mendoza Argentina Temple — Under construction since its Dec. 17, 2020, groundbreaking.
- Salvador Brazil Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 7, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple — Site location and exterior rendering were released by President Nelson on Nov. 19, 2019, in Phnom Penh as part of his Southeast Asia ministry. Under construction since its Sept. 18, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Puebla Mexico Temple — Scheduled for a May 19, 2024, dedication, with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to preside.
- Lagos, Nigeria – Site location released Sept. 11, 2023.
April 2019 general conference
On April 7, 2019, President Nelson closed general conference for the third straight time by announcing new temples — eight, giving him 27 total that he had personally announced to that point.
As of March 15, 2024, two of the eight temples announced in April 2019 have been dedicated and are operating. Five temples are under construction, and the eighth temple has a site location.
- San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple — Under construction since its Sept. 5, 2020, groundbreaking.
- Moses Lake Washington Temple — Operating since its Sept. 17, 2023, dedication by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Antofagasta Chile Temple — Under construction since its Nov. 27, 2020, groundbreaking.
- Okinawa Japan Temple — Temple name simplified after location was announced for Okinawa City, Okinawa. Operating since its Nov. 12, 2023, dedication by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Deseret Peak Utah Temple — Temple renamed after its originally announced Tooele Valley location. Under construction since its May 15, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Neiafu Tonga Temple — Under construction since its Sept. 11, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Pago Pago American Samoa Temple — Under construction since its Oct. 31, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Budapest Hungary Temple — Site location released March 4, 2024.
October 2019 general conference
For the second general conference held in 2019, President Nelson announced eight new temple locations — this time with the Oct. 5 Saturday evening women’s session of general conference being the setting. The eight new temples made for 35 total temples that he had announced up to then.
As of March 15, 2024, three temples have been dedicated and are operating, two more are scheduled for their dedications, and the remaining three are in various stages of construction.
- Orem Utah Temple — Operating since its Jan. 21, 2024, dedication by Elder Christofferson.
- Taylorsville Utah Temple — Scheduled for a June 2, 2024, dedication, with Elder Gong to preside.
- Bentonville Arkansas Temple — Operating since its Sept. 17, 2023, dedication by Elder Bednar.
- Cobán Guatemala Temple — Scheduled for a June 2, 2024, dedication, with Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to preside.
- McAllen Texas Temple — Operating since its Oct. 8, 2023, dedication by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Bacolod Philippines Temple — Under construction since its Dec. 11, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Freetown Sierra Leone Temple — Under construction since its March 19, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple — Under construction since its April 22, 2023, groundbreaking.
April 2020 general conference
For the third time in as many general conferences, President Nelson announced eight new temple locations, with the April 5, 2020, announcement returning to the Sunday afternoon closing session. Those eight increased President Nelson’s total of announced temples to 43.
As of March 15, 2024, five of the eight temples are under construction, one has a released site location, and the other two in planning and development.
- Tallahassee Florida Temple — Under construction since its June 5, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Syracuse Utah Temple — Under construction since its June 12, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 21, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple — Under construction since its April 9, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 22, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Benin City Nigeria Temple – Site location released Sept. 11, 2023.
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Shanghai, People’s Republic of China
October 2020 general conference
In his sixth general conference since becoming President of the Church, President Nelson announced six new temple locations on Oct. 4, 2020, in the final session of general conference, bringing the total of temples he had announced to 49.
As of March 15, 2024, three of the six are under construction, and the other three have site locations identified, one also with an exterior rendering released.
- Lindon Utah Temple — Under construction since its April 23, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Originally announced as a temple for Greater Guatemala City and renamed in July 2022, it has been under construction since its Dec. 3, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Tarawa Kiribati Temple — Site location and exterior rendering were released on May 19, 2021.
- Port Vila Vanuatu Temple — Under construction since its April 8, 2023, groundbreaking.
- São Paulo East Brazil Temple — Site location was announced Oct. 31, 2022
- Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple — Site location was released Nov. 28, 2022.
April 2021 general conference
The most new temple locations announced by the Church at one time — 20 — came from President Nelson on April 4, 2021, at the concluding session of general conference. He had by then announced 69 new temples as President of the Church.
As of March 15, 2024, one of the 20 temples has been dedicated, with a second scheduled for dedication and 10 more under construction. Four others have their sites and renderings released, with two more just with sites and last two still in planning and development.
- Helena Montana Temple — Operating since its June 18, 2023, dedication by Elder Stevenson.
- Casper Wyoming Temple — Scheduled for an Oct. 13, 2024, dedication, with Elder Cook to preside.
- Grand Junction Colorado Temple — Under construction since its April 16, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Farmington New Mexico Temple — Under construction since its April 30, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Elko Nevada Temple — Under construction since its May 8, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Burley Idaho Temple —Under construction since its June 4, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Smithfield Utah Temple — Under construction since its June 18, 2022, groundbreaking, with Elder Cook presiding and Elder Stevenson participating.
- Yorba Linda California Temple — Under construction since its June 18, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Willamette Valley Oregon Temple — The temple — announced for Eugene, Oregon, but given a new name — has been under construction since its Oct. 29, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Torreón Mexico Temple — Under construction since its Dec. 10, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Querétaro Mexico Temple – Under construction since its Jan. 7, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple — Under construction since its June 17, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Cali Colombia Temple — Site location and exterior rendering were released Sept. 23, 2021.
- Cape Town South Africa Temple – Site location and exterior rendering were released Dec. 7, 2021.
- Singapore Temple – For the temple announced for Singapore, Republic of Singapore, the site location and a simplified name for the temple were announced Oct. 10, 2022, followed by an exterior rendering released Dec. 19, 2022.
- Oslo Norway Temple — Site location and exterior rendering were released May 1, 2023.
- Brussels, Belgium
- Vienna Austria Temple — Site location was released Oct. 30, 2023.
- Kumasi Ghana Temple — Site location was released May 1, 2023.
- Beira, Mozambique
May 2021
President Nelson has announced only one new temple location outside of a general conference session, and that came on May 1, 2021, as he spoke about restoration efforts with the historic Manti Utah Temple and announced a new temple for nearby Ephraim, Utah. The announcement made for 70 temples announced by the President of the Church since the January 2018 start of his tenure.
- Ephraim Utah Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 27, 2022, groundbreaking, with President Nelson presiding.
October 2021 general conference
New temple announcements returned to general conference, with President Nelson’s Oct. 2, 2021, announcement of 13 temples coming in the Sunday afternoon session of general conference. The announcement increased the total temples announced by President Nelson to 83.
As of March 15, 2024, three of the 13 temples are under construction, another has a date set for its groundbreaking, two have site locations and exterior renderings released, three have their site locations identified, and the remaining four are in planning and design.
- Heber Valley Utah Temple — Under construction since President Nelson presided at its Oct. 8, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Teton River Idaho Temple — The Teton River name was given to the temple announced for Rexburg North. Scheduled for a June 1, 2024, groundbreaking, with the temple’s exterior rendering released Feb. 20, 2024, when the groundbreaking date was announced.
- Fort Worth Texas Temple — Under construction since its Oct. 28, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Cody Wyoming Temple — Site location was announced March 13, 2023, with the exterior rendering released on March 27, 2023.
- Kaohsiung Taiwan Temple — Under construction since its Nov. 25, 2023 groundbreaking.
- Tacloban City, Philippines
- Monrovia, Liberia
- Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Antananarivo Madagascar Temple — Site location was released Dec. 11, 2023.
- Culiacán, México
- Vitória Brazil Temple — Site location was announced Feb. 27, 2023.
- La Paz Bolivia Temple — Site location was released Aug. 28, 2023, with the temple’s exterior rendering following on Jan. 22, 2024.
- Santiago West Chile Temple — Site location was released Dec. 19, 2022.
April 2022 general conference
President Nelson reached 100 total temples he had announced with the 17 locations he released April 3 in the Sunday afternoon concluding session of general conference.
As of March 15, 2024, four are under construction, five have site locations and renderings released, six have sites identified, and the two others are in development.
- Montpelier Idaho Temple – Under construction since its June 17, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Modesto California Temple –Under construction since its Oct. 7, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Birmingham England Temple —The First Presidency amended the name for the temple announced for Birmingham, United Kingdom, to align with the London England and Preston England temples. The site location was released Dec. 18, 2023, with its exterior rendering published Feb. 26, 2024.
- San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple — Under construction since its March 9, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple — Site location was announced Oct. 31, 2022.
- Wellington New Zealand Temple — Site location was released Nov. 28, 2022.
- Brazzaville, Republic of Congo
- Barcelona Spain Temple — Site location was announced Jan. 9, 2023, with the temple’s exterior rendering released Nov 20, 2023.
- Cusco Peru Temple — Site location was released Jan. 29, 2024.
- Maceió Brazil Temple — Site location was released March 2, 2023.
- Santos Brazil Temple — Site location was released Nov. 28, 2022.
- Tampa Florida Temple — Site location announced Oct. 31, 2022, and exterior rendering released March 20, 2023.
- Knoxville Tennessee Temple — Under construction since its Jan. 27, 2024 groundbreaking.
- Cleveland Ohio Temple — Site location was announced Dec. 19, 2022, and its exterior rendering was released July 25, 2023.
- Wichita Kansas Temple — Site location was announced June 20, 2023.
- Austin Texas Temple — Site location was announced Dec. 19, 2022, and its exterior rendering was released Sept. 5, 2023.
- Missoula, Montana
October 2022 general conference
In the conference’s final session on Oct. 2, President Nelson announced 18 new temple locations, including four for the metro Mexico City area. The 18 new temples increased the total he had announced to that date 118.
As of March 15, 2024, five of the 18 temples have an identified site and published exterior rendering, four have a site only, and the other nine are still in initial planning and design.
- Busan, Korea
- Naga, Philippines
- Santiago, Philippines
- Eket, Nigeria
- Chiclayo, Peru
- Buenos Aires City Center, Argentina
- Londrina Brazil Temple — Site location was released Nov. 28, 2022, with an exterior rendering published on Jan. 8, 2024.
- Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple — Site location was released Nov. 28, 2022, with an exterior rendering published on Jan. 8, 2024.
- Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple — Site location was released March 20, 2023.
- Jacksonville Florida Temple — Site location was released Feb. 20, 2024.
- Grand Rapids Michigan Temple — Site location was released Nov. 7, 2022, with an exterior rendering published Nov. 6, 2023.
- McKinney Texas Temple — While Prosper, Texas, was the location announced, the temple in north Dallas was renamed the McKinney Texas Temple when its site location was released Dec. 4, 2023. Its exterior rendering was published on Feb. 26, 2024.
- Lone Mountain Nevada Temple — Site location was released Dec. 12, 2022, with an exterior rendering published on Feb. 26, 2024.
- Tacoma, Washington
- Cuernavaca Mexico Temple — Site location was released Jan. 16, 2024.
- Pachuca, Mexico
- Toluca Mexico Temple — Site location was released Nov. 20, 2023.
- Tula, Mexico
April 2023 general conference
In the closing moments of Sunday afternoon session of April 2023 general conference on April 2, President Nelson announced the locations of 15 new temples. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five years at 133.
As of March 15, 2024, three of the 15 temples have an identified site and published rendering, seven have only their site locations, and the other five are still in initial planning and design.
- Retalhuleu, Guatemala
- Iquitos Peru Temple — Site location was released Jan. 29, 2024.
- Teresina Brazil Temple – Site location was released Aug. 28, 2023, with an exterior rendering published Feb. 12, 2024.
- Natal Brazil Temple – Site location was released Aug. 28, 2023, with an exterior rendering published Feb. 12, 2024.
- Tuguegarao City, Philippines
- Iloilo, Philippines
- Jakarta Indonesia Temple — Site location was released March 4, 2023.
- Hamburg, Germany
- Lethbridge Alberta Temple — Site location was released Sept. 5, 2023.
- San Jose California Temple — Site location was released Aug. 28, 2023.
- Bakersfield California Temple — Site location was released July 25, 2023, with an exterior rendering published on Jan. 8, 2024.
- Springfield, Missouri
- Winchester Virginia Temple — Site location was released Oct. 30, 2023.
- Charlotte North Carolina Temple — Site location was released May 30, 2023.
- Harrisburg Pennsylvania Temple — Site location was released Oct. 30, 2023.
October 2023 general conference
At the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference, President Nelson announced the locations of the 20 newest temples, the second time he had announced a Church-high one-time total of 20 locations identified. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five and a half years at 153.
As of March 15, 2024, five of the 20 temples have an identified site, with the other 15 still in initial planning and design.
- Savai’i Samoa Temple — Site location was released March 11, 2024.
- Cancún, Mexico
- Piura, Peru
- Huancayo, Peru
- Viña del Mar Chile Temple — Site location was released Nov. 6, 2023.
- Goiãnia, Brazil
- João Pessoa Brazil Temple — Site location was released Nov. 20, 2023.
- Calabar, Nigeria
- Cape Coast, Ghana
- Luanda, Angola
- Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Laoag, Philippines
- Osaka Japan Temple— Site location was released March 4, 2024.
- Kahului, Maui, Hawaii
- Fairbanks, Alaska
- Vancouver Washington Temple — Site location was released Feb. 26, 2024.
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Roanoke, Virginia
- Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia